IsraelNationalNews.com
21:10
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17

The gift of life

So little time and so much to do.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)



Last Briefs