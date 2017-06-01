Three dead in shooting in Florida airport

Nine people were shot and at least three are dead after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon (local time), law enforcement and federal officials told NBC News.

The shooter is in custody and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials told the network.

