Israel cuts UN funding following 'anti-settlement' resolution

Israel announced on Friday it would be suspending a significant portion of its annual contributions to the United Nations for 2017, in response to the approval of UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which condemned Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The Israeli Mission informed the UN that the cut, amounting to approximately six million dollars, is an act of protest and represents the portion of the UN budget allocated to anti-Israel bodies.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)