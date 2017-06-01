Germany: We can't figure out Trump's foreign policy

A spokesman for German's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that German officials who have held talks with members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team have not been able to figure out what kind of foreign and security policy his administration wants to pursue.

"It ultimately remains the case that there still is no clear, coherent and comprehensive picture of what kind of foreign and security policy the new Trump administration wants to pursue in the world," the spokesman, Martin Schaefer, told a government news conference, according to Reuters.

