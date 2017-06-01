Remand of Haifa shooting suspect extended by ten days

A Haifa court on Friday afternoon extended by ten days the remand of the suspect in the shooting in Haifa. The remand of another man who was arrested for allegedly helping the shooter was extended as well.

The suspect turned himself into police on Thursday evening. It is believed that the shooting was actually a terror attack.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)