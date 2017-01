15:40 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Arabs throw rocks at Israeli vehicles in Gush Etzion Arabs threw rocks at Israeli vehicles in near Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries.



