09:32 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Watch: Students participate in Knesset session on anti-Semitism Read more



Students from abroad participate in Knesset discussion on anti-Semitism on college campuses. 'Many Jewish students feel intimidated'. ► ◄ Last Briefs