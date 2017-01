08:04 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Netanyahu, Lapid tied as top picks for Prime Minister Yesh Atid leads Likud in latest poll; majority of Israelis disagree with conviction of Elor Azariya. Read more







► ◄ Last Briefs