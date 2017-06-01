Jordan: Moving American embassy to Jerusalem is a 'red line'

Jordan’s government spokesman warned on Thursday of “catastrophic” repercussions if President-elect Donald Trump follows through with his campaign pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Trump repeatedly promised during the campaign to move the embassy if elected. His campaign manager Kellyanne Conway indicated last month that moving the embassy to Jerusalem "is a very big priority” for Trump, while media reports in Israel at the time indicated the transition team for Trump is already looking into possible locations in Jerusalem for the embassy.