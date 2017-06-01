Hevron Jewish homes to be repopulated soon

Jewish families will soon be allowed to populate “Beit Rachel” and “Beit Leah”, two buildings located between the Avraham Avinu neighborhood and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) announced on Friday.

Both of the buildings were purchased at full price from an Arab seller and were populated in January of 2016 by some 200 Jews. However, the Jews were evicted from the homes after just one day, when then-Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon said there was no approval for the purchases and that such an approval was needed in order to complete the purchase and populate the homes.