The Obama administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on the son former Al-Qaeda leader and September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden, reports The Associated Press.

The State Department said the son, Hamza bin Laden, has been added to its Specially Designated Global Terrorist list after he was “determined to have committed, or pose a serious risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of U.S. nationals or the national security.”