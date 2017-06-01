House overwhelmingly condemns UN's anti-Israel resolution

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution rebuking the United Nations for passing Resolution 2334 that condemned Israeli construction in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The bipartisan House measure passed 342-80, according to Politico. It is likely to be followed by a similar, largely symbolic non-binding resolution in the Senate. Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have already announced their backing for the measure.