00:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17 Toddler suffers smoke inhalation in fire in Jerusalem A fire broke out in overnight Thursday in a residential building in Jerusalem. One toddler suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital. Fire crews of firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.



