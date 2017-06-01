IsraelNationalNews.com
00:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17

Toddler suffers smoke inhalation in fire in Jerusalem

A fire broke out in overnight Thursday in a residential building in Jerusalem.

One toddler suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital. Fire crews of firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.



Last Briefs