A fire broke out in overnight Thursday in a residential building in Jerusalem.
One toddler suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital. Fire crews of firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.
News BriefsTevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17
Toddler suffers smoke inhalation in fire in Jerusalem
