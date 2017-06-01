A 21-year-old pedestrian was moderately injured when she was hit by a car in Ramat Hasharon on Thursday evening.
She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
|
00:16
Reported
News BriefsTevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17
Pedestrian injured in accident in Ramat Hasharon
A 21-year-old pedestrian was moderately injured when she was hit by a car in Ramat Hasharon on Thursday evening.
She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.
Last Briefs