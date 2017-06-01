IsraelNationalNews.com
00:16
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 8, 5777 , 06/01/17

Pedestrian injured in accident in Ramat Hasharon

A 21-year-old pedestrian was moderately injured when she was hit by a car in Ramat Hasharon on Thursday evening.

She was taken by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva.



Last Briefs