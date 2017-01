One person was killed and five people were injured, one of them critically and four lightly-to-moderately, in a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 60 at the Halhul junction near Hevron on Thursday evening.

The victims were evacuated to the Shaarei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem. The 30-year-old man in critical condition is sedated and on a respirator. The four other victims are a woman in her 40s, a man aged 45 and two men in their 30s.