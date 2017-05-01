IsraelNationalNews.com
  Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17

Dramatic developments in investigation of Haifa shots

In recent hours, dramatic developments have taken place in the investigation surrounding the shooting incidents in Haifa during which Guy Kafri was murdered and Rabbi Yechiel Iluz was wounded.

Details are under gag order.



