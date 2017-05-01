Tzohar issues qualified support for soldiers post trial

Following the conviction of soldier Elor Azariya by a military court, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization issued a statement of qualified support for IDF soldiers.

"We stand in firm and unwavering support for the IDF, its soldiers and officers. Their fight and their challenges, both physical and moral, for the safety of our State and its people, and the ethical standards which they uphold both in peacetime and in battle, deserve to be wholly commended and defended.

"As Jews and lovers of Israel, wherever on earth we find ourselves we must stand behind these men and women.