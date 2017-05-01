France 'not planning' anti-Israel UN resolution

(AFP) - France is not secretly planning a UN Security Council resolution on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after a major conference in Paris this month, the president of the French Senate said Thursday.



Gerard Larcher said he was not aware of any country working on a resolution to put before the Council between the January 15 meeting and the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president on January 20.



Speaking to the press in Jerusalem at the end of a four-day visit to Israel and the PA, Larcher said that many Israeli interlocutors had expressed fear France would try to translate the outcome of the conference into a UN resolution.

"There is no secret proposal for a resolution prepared by France at the UN after the Paris conference to date," Larcher said.