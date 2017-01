General in the Reserves Uzi Dayan, who had previously testified in favor of Elor Azariya, responded to the verdict, in which the judge read that "apparently [Dayan's] position does not fully fit the IDF's protocols for opening fire."

"I am among those who wrote the protocols and applied them to fighting terror," Dayan said in an interview with Channel 2.

"Therefore, the court will not lecture me about what the protocols for opening fire are."