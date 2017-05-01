AG Avichai Mendelblit instructed to open an investigation against demonstrators who incited against the Chief of Staff during a demonstration yesterday in support of soldier Elor Azariya, Ynet reported.
News Briefs
AG calls for investigation against Azariya demonstators
