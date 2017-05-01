18:50 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 AG calls for investigation against Azariya demonstators AG Avichai Mendelblit instructed to open an investigation against demonstrators who incited against the Chief of Staff during a demonstration yesterday in support of soldier Elor Azariya, Ynet reported.



