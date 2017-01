18:41 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 'It's no crime to pray at Yehoshua Bin Nun's tomb' Read more



Petah Tikva magistrate Oded Moreno freed ten worshipers who had been attacked by Arabs and arrested by police at tomb of Yehoshua Bin Nun. ► ◄ Last Briefs