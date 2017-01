Chief Justice Miriam Naor condemned attacks against against the military court following its conviction of soldier Elor Azariya for killing a wounded terrorist.

"We condemn in every way the blatant attack which we see now, which has no place in civilized society."

"Specific criticism on rulings is of course legitimate, but the tongue lashing taking place of late crosses the bounds of legitimate discourse and is a danger to rule of law and democracy," she said.