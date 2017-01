17:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Sen. Cruz: Obama action on Israel 'absolutely shameful' U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) spoke with with radio hosts Larry O’Connor, Hugh Hewitt, and Mike Gallagher yesterday and today. “What the Obama administration has done in the last several weeks, concerning Israel, has been unprecedented and has been absolutely shameful. And it really lays bare the incredible animosity for Israel that President Obama and Secretary Kerry, I believe, have had their entire administration,” Cruz told Larry O’Connor.



