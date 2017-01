17:48 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 US: Sanctions will be imposed on Bin Laden's son The US Treasury Dept. will impose sanctions on the son of Osama Bin Laden, after he called in August on Saudi youth to topple the Saudi government "to free themselves" from US influence.



