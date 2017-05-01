US intel officials: Russia a 'major threat'

US intelligence officials said that Russia poses a major threat to the US due to its "highly-advanced offensive cyber program."

"Russia is a full-scope cyber actor that poses a major threat to U.S. government, military, diplomatic, commercial and critical infrastructure," James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, Marcel Lettre, Undersecretary of Defense for intelligence, and Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency, said in joint testimony prepared for a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee.