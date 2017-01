15:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Ghattas released from house arrest The Rehovot Magistrate's Court released MK Basel Ghattas (Arab Joint List) from house arrest. Ghattas is suspected of smuggling cell phones to jailed Hamas terrorists. This morning, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced that he is approving the submition of an indictment against Ghattas.



