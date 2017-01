15:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tzohar rabbis: Prohibit stores from opening on Shabbat Read more



Tzohar rabbinic organization called on government to prohibit stores opening on Shabbat as 'it is central component of Israel's identity.'