US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has announced that he will resign from his post on January 20, when Donald Trump takes office as the next US President, and will not wait for the upcoming Ambassador David Friedman to take the post.

Shapiro's Deputy Ambassador Leslie Tsou will fill his post until Friedman takes office.

Shapiro is expected to stay in Israel as a private citizen until the end of the year in order to allow his daughters to finish their school year.