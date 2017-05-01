Tzohar rabbis against Shabbat business

The Tzohar rabbinical organization called on the government, Thursday, not to accept a recommendation to allow the opening of stores and other businesses on the Jewish Sabbath, mainly in Tel Aviv.

The cabinet is scheduled to vote on the matter on Sunday. Tzohar issued a statement that said accepting the recommendation "would change the Jewish character of the state unilaterally. The Council calls upon the government to formulate a comprehensive agreement regarding the issue of the Sabbath through dialogue between the sectors of Israeli society."