Member of Knesset Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) and attorney and journalist Eldad Yaniv submitted a petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday, calling for an immediate investigation into Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding the ordering of submarines from German company ThyssenKrupp, his relationship with French tycoon Arnaud Mimran and the latest allegations of receiving favors.

The petition was signed by more than 19,000 people.