2 charged in electrocution deaths at Ayelet Hashachar

The Northern District Attorney's Office has filed indictments in the Kiryat Shmonah Magistrates Court, charging Nevo Herman and Yuval Ne'emani of Kibbutz Ayelet Hashachar with negligent homicide in the electrocution deaths of three young men in 2013.

The indictment alleges that the defendants were negligent in the performance of their duties by virtue of the fact that the electricity grid in place was neglected, not maintained in efficient and good working order and did not work in a safe manner that would have prevent electrocution in case of a malfunction.