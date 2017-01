13:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Despite the boycott, business booming in Judea and Samaria Read more



A new 3,200 dunam industrial zone will soon be established in western Samaria due to the high demand for industrial plants in the region.