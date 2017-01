Mosher Berniker of the Tekoa Local Council announced on Thursday that he is running in the February 14th election to head the Gush Etzion Regional Council. Regional Council Member Udi Yamini is running for vice chairman.

Berniker is running against Acting Chairman Moshe Saville, Principal Yitzhak Greenwald of the Derech Avot Beit Midrash Junior High and High School for Boys in Efrat and Shlomo Ne'eman, and aide to Minister Ze'ev Elkin.