Lapid: Does someone have another IDF?

Chairman Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party reacted on Thursday morning to the Elor Azariya verdict and the resulting calls against the Israel Defense Forces and Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot.

Writing on his Facebook page, Lapid asked, "Does anyone have a different IDF? another chief of staff? another legal system? Is it not clear that the most dangerous thing that could happen to us, is that this wonderful people will be run by people who love to hate? We all deserve a pardon. Clemency from a rift in the people, amnesty from hate speech, pardon from split and division."