11:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Terror suspected as security escort's gun taken A 20-year-old from the Negev Bedouin town of Hura was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of attacking a security escort who had just come home from work and taking his gun by force. The police are investigating the possibility that the incident was born of nationalist motives. Read more



