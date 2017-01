11:23 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Watch: Gov. Huckabee's speech in Jerusalem Read more



Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee calls the two-state solution "a diplomatic fantasy" and says the incoming president will be a strong ally for Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs