Sharon Gal: I was not entangled by loan sharks

Journalist Sharon Gal, who helped raise money for the defense of soldier Elor Azariya, was seen in public after a prolonged absence on Wednesday, when he was present for the announcement of the verdict in Azariya's manslaughter trial for the death of a wounded terrorist who had stabbed a soldier.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, the former Knesset member said the court took the terrorist's knife, stabbed Azariya in the back and twisted the knife. Regarding rumors his failure to return on time from a leave of absence from Channel 20 Television, he said he extended his vacation and dealt with a private matter of no interest to the public. He said there was no truth to reports he was entangled by loan sharks or involved in gambling.