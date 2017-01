Ten Breslav hasidim were arrested Wednesday evening, after they entered the tomb of Joshua Bin-Nun in the Samaria Arab village of Kifel Haras, next to the Jewish city of Ariel.

Arabs attacked the group, which was arrested after its members called police for help. The detainees are suspected of violating a military order, behavior that could endanger public safety and interfering with a public servant. They are represented by the Honenu legal-aid organization.