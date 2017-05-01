Regev: Ghattas is the enemy of all of us

Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev has welcomed the decision of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to file an indictment against Member of Knesset Basel Ghattas (Joint Arab List) on charges he smuggled cellular telephones to security prisoners. Calling Ghattas "the enemy of us all", the Likud Knesset member also said, "As I have said before: Trojan horses have no place in the Israeli Knesset. There are still other Arab Members of Knesset who should not be serving in the Knesset because of behavior that undermines the State of Israel and damages the peace and security of its citizens. Their time will come too."

Regev concluded, "Now Mr. Ghattas will certainly have more quality time with his fellow terrorists - behind bars."