10:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Terror money seized in Hevron Soldiers and police officers seized thousands of shekels in Hevron on Wednesday evening. Intelligence indicates the money came from terror organizations. It was turned over to security organizations along with people who were detained in the operation.



