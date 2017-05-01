IsraelNationalNews.com
09:55
Reported

News Briefs

  Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17

Growing appraisal: Haifa shooting was a terror attack

The appraisal is growing in the defense establishment that the shooting attack that took place this week in Haifa had a nationalistic background.

One person was killed and another suffered moderate-to-serious wounds.



Last Briefs