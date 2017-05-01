The appraisal is growing in the defense establishment that the shooting attack that took place this week in Haifa had a nationalistic background.
One person was killed and another suffered moderate-to-serious wounds.
Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17
Growing appraisal: Haifa shooting was a terror attack
