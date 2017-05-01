Jerusalem checking complaints against municipal gallery

The Jerusalem municipality is checking a complaint by the Betzalmo organization against the use of the Barbur Gallery in the municipality by leftist organizations while the operators of the gallery refuse to host right-wing organizations.

The gallery was used on Wednesday night by a leftist group for a panel discussion on the demolition of homes in eastern Jerusalem after the city's legal advisor wrote to the Bar Kayama group which operates the gallery to tell them it was prohibited under Interior Ministry regulations for them to hold political or party functions.