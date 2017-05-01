Dichter: Anti-verdict demonstrations 'wild incitement'

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee expressed his opposition, Thursday, to demonstrations and curses directed against the military court which convicted soldier Elor Azaria of manslaughter in the shooting death of a wounded terrorist.

Interviewed by Kol Yisrael government radio, the Likud lawmaker called the reactions, wild, crazy and dangerous in principle. Regarding a pardon for Azariya, he said that he thinks mercy to which the public can be a party would be the right move.