Liberman to ministers: Control yourselves on Azariya

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman responded Thursday morning to Minister Naftali Bennett's call to pardon soldier Elor Azariya, convicted of manslaughter on Wednesday in the March shooting death of wounded terrorist.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Liberman said, "I expect all ministers to control themselves or be quiet and let the security system manage the incident quietly, responsibly and judiciously." As for Bennett, he said, "I think it's worthwhile for the Minister of Education to know to at least read the law - and the law is very clear. All the slogans are we now hearing are slogans on their own behalf, not on behalf of Elor Azariya."