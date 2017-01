07:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Tevet 7, 5777 , 05/01/17 Jerusalemite arrested on suspicion of incitement Police arrested a young man from Jerusalem Wednesday evening on suspicion of incitement to violence in a Facebook group. The man expressed extreme criticism for the verdict in the Elor Azariya case. The State Prosecutor's Office confirmed the investigation and arrest.



