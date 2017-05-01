MK Margalit: I'm against a pardon for Azariya

MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) on Wednesday night criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following his declaration that he supports granting a pardon to IDF soldier Elor Azariya.

"The Prime Minister has lost all restraint and is trying to obviate the judiciary, tear apart the IDF, and harm the Chief of Staff. And when you see insanity, you have to speak clearly: On the day that the court has spoken unequivocally, I declare that I am against pardoning Elor Azariya,” wrote Margalit on his Facebook page.