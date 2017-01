Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have announced their backing for a resolution that objects to the United Nations’ recent condemnations of Israeli presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The backing of both all but assures the Senate will move to publicly criticize the international body over the anti-Israel vote, in which the U.S. abstained, thus allowing the resolution to pass.