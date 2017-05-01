Saban 'deeply disturbed' by Obama's conduct on Israel

Israel-American billionaire and media mogul Haim Saban, one of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, on Wednesday issued a scathing criticism of the Obama administration’s recent anti-Israel actions.

In a harshly worded statement quoted by Breitbart, Saban said he is “deeply disturbed” by the Obama administration’s allowing of the anti-Israel resolution to pass in the United Nations Security Council, as well as Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech last week, in which he said Israeli “settlements” are an obstacle to peace.