Kahlon: Talk about pardon should come after the proceedings are complete

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon responded on Wednesday evening to the conviction of IDF soldier Elor Azariya.

"Our army is the most moral and ethical army in the world and we must preserve that at all cost," said Kahlon. “Elor found himself in a very complex situation which he did not choose. It is hard to imagine the intensity of the suffering and sorrow that Elor and his family have been going through in recent months.

“We have no other army," stressed the Minister of Finance. “Any harm to the Chief of Staff and to the IDF commanders for political reasons causes damage state security, and I condemn it strongly. The humanitarian discussion about the possibility of pardoning Elor deserves to be held at the end of the legal proceedings and in coordination with the competent officials in the IDF".