Trump ally wants to remove 'two states' from bill condemning UN



One of President-elect Donald Trump's closest congressional allies has proposed removing all references to two states from a congressional bid to condemn an anti-Israel U.N. Security Council resolution. The three-sentence amendment offered Wednesday by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, to the resolution introduced earlier this week by Reps. Ed Royce, R-Calif., the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., the committee's top Democrat, simply calls for the removal of all paragraphs from the resolution that mention two states.